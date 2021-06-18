FORT MILL – Timothy Patterson will be retiring as president and CEO of Leroy Springs & Company, which owns and operates the Anne Springs Close Greenway, Springs Golf, FLYERS Afterschool and Springmaid Mountain Resort in Spruce Pine.
As CEO, Patterson oversaw the eventual sale of Springmaid Beach Resort with proceeds from the sale benefiting the endowment of the Anne Springs Close Greenway. He cemented the conservation easement held over the 2,100-acre Anne Springs Close Greenway, ensuring it will remain protected in perpetuity by the Nation Ford Land Trust.
“Tim leaves Leroy Springs in much better shape than when he came here, and we all thank him for his steadfast leadership, tireless work ethic and wise decision making over the past 18 years,” said Anne Close, founder of the Anne Springs Close Greenway. “His work ensures a bright future for Leroy Springs and the Anne Springs Close Greenway in the years ahead.”
Under Patterson's leadership, the greenway formed a community-led board of managers and underwent several major updates, including the greenway building the Comporium Amphitheater and the Mary Warner Mack Dog Park (2015), improving the Hampton Wildlife Fund Adventure Center, strengthening wayfinding and signage across the property, and building the Anne Springs Close Greenway Gateway and Domtar Forest Porch (2019).
He also helped negotiate the transfer of the Leroy Springs Recreation Complex to the Town of Fort Mill, forging one of the most unique public-private partnerships in the state among the town, Upper Palmetto YMCA and Fort Mill School District.
Through his tenure, greenway visitor numbers and membership have increased from just a few hundred members to more than 16,000 member households, representing 60,000 individuals within the greater Charlotte metro region.
“In his unassuming way, Tim has taken Leroy Springs to new levels of professionalism, service to its users and overall quality of experience,” said Elliott Close, chair of the LSC board of directors. “His leadership in all areas has been outstanding, and his honesty, integrity and warm personality has endeared him to all of our employees, volunteers and patrons.”
Upon Patterson's retirement at the end of June, John Gordon, chief operating officer, will succeed him as president and CEO.
