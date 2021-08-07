MATTHEWS – Matthews Alive has been canceled for the second year in a row.
Lee Anne Moore, the Labor Day festival's executive director, emailed stakeholders Aug. 6 to break the news. Moore told stakeholders that the board of directors was concerned about the Delta variant of COVID-19.
Festival organizers made the same call in May 2020, citing the logistics of social distancing and sanitizing common areas shared by potentially more than 125,000 people in downtown Matthews.
They announced extra precautions last month with this year's event, including hand sanitizer throughout the festival, inflatable games instead of bounce houses and not using the Matthews Community Center.
Former Mayor Jim Taylor responded to the news on Twitter.
“This was a very hard decision to make but as a member of the Board of Directors of Matthews Alive, it was the only correct call,” he wrote in the tweet. “We consulted our medical partners and got input from trusted sources to come to this very hard decision. See you all in 2022.”
