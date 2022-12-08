CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular opening lighting ceremony will kick off at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at Ballantyne’s Backyard.
The ceremony will be highlighted with the ceremonial “lighting of the first bulb” by Carolina Panthers player Bradley Bozeman and his wife, Nikki.
The foundation works to strengthen communities through a variety of initiatives that include youth engagement, food security and education equality. It works with law enforcement in their home communities to help build better relationships with children and families.
The evening will also serve as a fundraiser for The Bradley & Nikki Bozeman Foundation with 65% of all of the evening’s ticket proceeds going to the foundation..
“This will be a wonderful way to kick off the Holiday Light Spectacular and raise thousands of dollars for a worthy cause,” said Lights promoter Greg Nivens. “We are excited to partner with such a great organization for this special opening.”
The Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular is an outdoor walking trail filled with over a million illuminated lights and larger-than-life holiday installations.
In addition to eye-catching lights and installations, guests will experience a Winter Wonderland complete with dozens of over-sized snow globes, hundreds of decorated trees, the Alpine Avalanche Snow Tube Slide, Santa, ballerinas and a Christmas Village complete with boutiques, shops and rotating food trucks offering seasonal fare.
Guests can buy tickets for the event at www.ncholidaylights.com. Tickets cost 20 for adults with 65% of these proceeds going directly to the Bradley & Nikki Bozeman Foundation.
