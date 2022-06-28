CHARLOTTE – Paula Dáil’s newest novel, “Fearless,” comes as abortion and women’s reproductive rights are in limbo in both the political and religious realms.
Inspired by a true story, “Fearless,” released by Warren Publishing, is a fictional retelling of a Catholic nun’s fight for women’s reproductive rights within the Roman Catholic Church.
“Fearless” follows Sister Maggie as she campaigns for women’s reproductive freedom in the immediate post-Vatican II era when, for a brief period, it appeared that change within the church was possible. Favoring a full spectrum of women’s reproductive rights, Sister Maggie believes the church’s core values regarding women need to change, and refuses to back down, even as her activism exacts a price.
Through “Fearless,” Dáil uses her writing skills “to argue that what a woman does with her body is her choice,” and she feels that the Catholic Church, and many politicians, are “on the wrong side of history regarding a wide spectrum of women’s rights.”
Fearless can be pre-ordered on www.paula-dail.com
