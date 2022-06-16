CHARLOTTE – After a two year hiatus, No Filter Coffee Fest is returning to Charlotte on Sept. 25.
Formerly known as the POUR Coffee Festival, this home-grown, day-long tasting event will feature more than three dozen Southeastern coffee roasters, tea purveyors and food artisans for a Sunday Funday at Camp North End.
Two longtime Charlotte coffee professionals, Diana Mnatsakanyan-Sapp and Matt Dudley, founded the coffee festival in 2017.
“The goal of No Filter has always been to bridge the gap between specialty coffee professionals and the coffee-loving public,” Mnatsakanyan-Sapp said. “We love how coffee brings opportunities for connections and learning, and just all-around good times, and we’ve got a lot of great stuff on deck for this year’s festival to keep those caffeinated, good times rolling.”
Ticket holders will be able to taste unlimited samplings from more than three dozen Southeastern coffee roasters and tea companies while enjoying the musical stylings of DJ That Guy Smitty.
Charleston coffee educator and consultant, Brianna Berry of Talk Coffee to Me, will curate educational workshops and panel discussions that will cover topics ranging from building careers in the coffee industry to brewing technique and theory.
Tickets start at $25 beginning June 20 at 9 a.m. This year’s event includes the addition of VIP tickets which allow early entry, first dibs on all merch limited-release items by exhibitors, a take-home tote stuffed with swag and a bag of coffee from a presenting roaster.
The 2022 No Filter Coffee Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with VIP entry at 9 a.m., on Sept. 25 at the Ford Building in Camp North End. Visit https://nofiltercoffeefest.com for details.
