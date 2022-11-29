CHARLOTTE – MS Creations presents a multicultural holiday photography experience at Nine Eighteen Nine Studio Gallery.
The event, “My Kinda Santa,” takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays, noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 2 to 7 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 2 to 23, within the Visual and Performing Arts Center, 700 N. Tryon St.
The event is filled with family fun: crafting letters to Santa, taking selfies with Prancer or reading a Christmas tale with Frosty.
On the web: www.mykindasanta.com
