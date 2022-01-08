CHARLOTTE – Jameliah Gooden has released her second book, “A Needle in a Haystack: How to Find Love in the Rubble,” through Warren Publishing. The release serves as a guide for finding and recognizing love.
Gooden hopes “A Needle in a Haystack” will help people find their perfect mates and form real and lasting partnerships. She encourages readers to break away from the enormous pressures of modern dating and to find playfulness in their social lives.
“We should be putting ourselves out there and just having fun,” Gooden said. “There should be no forced end goal or expectation. That's how you find your needle.”
Personal struggles with identity and failed relationships can be difficult topics, but Gooden faces these obstacles with candor and transparency. She knows from personal experience how a bad relationship can hinder people from going forward and trying again. But after finding her perfect “needle,” she wants to share that joy with others. Gooden hopes her book will help all readers find the truth themselves and experience the healing that self-actualization can offer.
“People have dating all wrong,” Gooden said. “It should be fun, not something to fear. Just relax and be yourself. Call it ‘fellowshipping,’ because when you set expectations, you can end up hiding the truth to conform to what you think it is someone else wants.”
Gooden and her husband, Fred, are pastors at Unity Church of Charlotte. Mondays at 7 p.m., you can find the Goodens together on Facebook for their Coupling series, where they discuss solutions for maintaining healthy relationships.
She is also the host of “Car Chronicles Movement,” a Facebook Live show presented every morning at 7:30 a.m. (carchronicles.org) with over 500,000 followers.
Gooden’s bestselling self-help book, “The Death of the Angry Black Woman,” addresses the stereotypes Black women face and uncovers the seeds that lead many to live anger-filled lives.
