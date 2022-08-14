CONCORD – GRAMMY-winning rapper Nelly is set to rock the pre-race concert before the Bank of America ROVAL 400 on Oct. 9 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
“I can’t wait to Rock the ROVAL and get fans revved up for an afternoon of NASCAR action,” Nelly said. “We’re bringing the party to Charlotte Motor Speedway and it’s going to be big.”
Nelly burst onto the music scene with his 2000 debut album “Country Grammar,” producing hit after hit for more than two decades. His most recent music was released last year with his eighth studio album “Heartland.”
Nelly is scheduled to perform a 60-minute concert featuring a wide range of hits like No. 1s “Grillz,” “Dilemma,” “Hot in Herre” and “Shake Ya Tailfeather.”
Following the concert, he’ll take part in the pre-race driver introductions before the green flag falls on the Bank of America ROVAL 400.
The pre-race concert, which will take place on the infield of the 2.28-mile ROVAL, is free for fans with a Sunday Bank of America ROVAL 400 ticket. Fans can upgrade to a Track Pass for stage-front access to the concert and driver introductions.
Visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com for tickets.
