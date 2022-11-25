LANCASTER – Just in time for the holiday season, shop for jewelry, Catawba pottery, baskets, quilts and one-of-a-kind artwork at the ninth Winter Native American Art and Craft Festival, held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 at USC Lancaster’s Native American Studies Center.
Held in conjunction with See Lancaster’s Christmas in the City event, visitors can browse crafts, decorative items, mixed media artwork and more from many regional Native American tribal communities.
“This annual gathering is a great opportunity to promote thriving Indigenous artists, as well as offer unique, one-of-a-kind Christmas gifts,” said Center Assistant Curator and Program Assistant Sharon Simmers-Norton, who coordinated over 20 artists for the festival. “We look forward to having the community with us for this event.”
Participating artists tentatively include Nancy Basket, baskets and kudzu paper art; JoAnn Bauer, pottery; DeAnn Beck, watercolor paintings; Keith Brown, pottery; Hanna Butler, natural herbs; Eric Canty, pottery; Cindy George, beadwork, and jewelry; Faye Greiner, baskets and pottery; Cora and Bernice Harris, pottery; Kathleen Hayes, jewelry and beadwork; Mandy George Howard, beadwork and jewelry; Teresa Harris Kennington, pottery and quilts; Lisa Lindler, horse hair ceramics; Marie Maynor, etched glass and wreaths; Michelle Wise Mitchum, jewelry; Barbara MorningStar Paul, jewelry and beadwork; Ericka Pursley, organic canned goods; Rhyna Simmers, wood burning sketches and pottery; Jeannie Sanders Smith, children’s books and beadwork; Ivan Solas, paintings and digital artwork; and the Catawba Senior Center with crafts and other artwork representing multiple Catawba artists.
Admission to the Winter Native American Art and Craft Festival and Native American Studies Center is free and open to the public. Call 803-313-7172 or visit www.sc.edu/lancaster/NAS for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.