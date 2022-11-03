Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill to make Carolina debut in Fort Mill

FORT MILL – Naf Naf is introducing its fresh Middle Eastern cuisine to South Carolina.
Located at 816 Brayden Pkwy., suite 102, the 2,000-square-foot restaurant is in the Brayden Village shopping center, a short drive from Baxter Town Center. The grand opening on Nov. 21 will mark Naf Naf’s debut in the Carolinas.
“We’re excited to share our authentic Middle Eastern cuisine with the people of Fort Mill,” said Nico Nieto, Naf Naf chief marketing officer. “We think they’ll love our award-winning Chicken Shawarma and there are few things as delectable as our freshly made falafel.”
In preparation for its Fort Mill debut, Naf Naf is hiring 15 to 20 team members for front-of-house positions. Interested candidates can apply online at nafnafgrill.com/careers/apply-now/.
“We can’t wait to open our doors to the community in November,” said Neel Patel, Naf Naf franchisee. “We are thrilled to meet all the friendly faces in Fort Mill and look forward to adding new team members to our Naf Naf family.”
Naf Naf invites guests to customize entrées like a stuffed pita sandwich or create a bowl with base choices ranging from warm grains such as basmati rice and couscous to salad greens or even Middle Eastern spreads like hummus and Baba Ghanoush. Then, choose a protein, like the original plant-based protein – the crispy outside and tender inside falafel – or select from award-winning roasted Chicken Shawarma, Middle Eastern Steak or Crispy Chicken Schnitzel. From there, add any or all of Naf’s fresh toppings, including Sumac Onions, Purple Cabbage, Middle Eastern Pickles and Chopped Tomato Cucumber Salad. Finally, finish it off with any of Naf’s scratch-made sauces.
Once open, this will mark the first Naf Naf in South Carolina and 35thsystemwide.
On the web: nafnafgrill.com
