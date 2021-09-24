The Matthews Heritage Museum has introduced a new exhibit, “It’s About Time: An Exhibit of Clocks and Watches.”
The museum has a variety of watches on display from Bulova, Swatch, Seiko and others. Examples of dive watches, wooden watches, racing watches as well as shelf and mantle clocks from the 1840s forward will also be available.
Watches include Mickey Mouse, Cinderella, M&Ms, Goofy and Hopalong Cassidy. A popular American banjo clock, a cuckoo clock and a couple of Seth Thomas clocks are featured.
The exhibit will be on display from 10 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday through Jan. 22, 2022, at 232 N. Trade St.
Admission is charged, except for the first Saturday of every month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.