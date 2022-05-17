CHARLOTTE – The joy of growing up on a farm is illustrated, sung and shared with children in Morning On The Farm, written and retold by mother-daughter duo Shalie Miller and Sabrina Ehlenberger and published by Warren Publishing.
The book flips the traditional bedtime story and lullaby on its head by sharing the authors’ family wake-up song and story. It is geared toward starting the day off right.
Based on an Irish ballad and sung in Ehlenberger and Miller’s family throughout the years, the story focuses on the experience of being a child on a farm and seeing how all the colorful and noisy farm animals wake up and start the day.
Ehlenberger “hope[s] that the book brings smiles and joy as children learn about the farm animals and what life on a farm is like.”
In an age where so many people are living in cities and suburbs, a lot of people are detached from the simple farm life that so many others, especially in former generations, have experienced. The experience of seeing a farm through a child’s eyes has shaped numerous generations in Ehlenberger’s family, and she has fond memories of how her grandmother “Mimi,” was always singing and sharing experiences. It was Mimi who first sang the song on which the book is based.
Ehlenberger and her mother, Miller, found much joy in writing their book together because they have such a close relationship. This comes across in the book as the farm, its animals, and the family that lives there are interconnected throughout. The birds start the day off right with their cheerful chirps, the cows answer the call of the farmer, and the mother calms her fussy baby. Everyone finds joy in one another and their daily life and routine. The beautiful illustrations
throughout add to the nostalgia of a simpler time, and this book offers a great bridge to connect generations.
Whether they live on a farm or not, Ehlenberger believes the book can appeal to everyone.
“It’s a song that anyone can sing, especially as people begin their day, because it is so catchy, educational and fun with all the animal sounds and cadences,” she said.
As a teacher and a mom, she knows how important it is to start the day off right with a fun, engaging routine.
On the web: http://www.warrenpublishing.net/
