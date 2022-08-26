CHARLOTTE – Meredith Connelly was outraged by recent rulings by the Supreme Court.To share and explore her feelings and invite others to do likewise, she’s turned to the world of art.
She’s cultivated a diverse group of 20-plus local, regional and national artists eager to express their emotions and thoughts on the current climate in the United States through their artwork.
Starting Aug. 26, these works will be on display at Goodyear Arts for three weeks.
“I found myself sitting alone at my kitchen table, filled with rage, grieving and feeling helpless,” Connelly said. “Then, I remembered the power of art is to give voice to those who may be feeling voiceless and experiencing emotions in need of an outlet. I reached out to a few local creatives, and it was clear – they wanted to speak out about reproductive rights, indigenous genocide, gun reform, civil unrest, immigration, climate justice, LGBTQIA+ rights and so much more. What started out as a handful of calls gave rise to an overflow of desire to be part of this installation.”
With support from Connelly’s colleague and creative interventionist, Katie Causey Miller, what began as a few intimate conversations has taken shape as the dynamic and passionate exhibition, Not in Repose.
Goodyear Arts, an artist-led nonprofit residency and events program, immediately offered the use of their space for the exhibition, as well as to donate their commission fee to the Carolina Abortion Fund.
Presenting sponsor Charlotte Is Creative donated the funds necessary to make sure that all participating artists were paid. Woman-owned Resident Culture Brewing is contributing beer for the opening reception along with Free Range, High Branch and other local breweries. The Arts & Science Council provided support through a Cultural Vision Grant.
Want to go?
The exhibition is curated by Meredith Connelly with assistance from Katie Causey Miller of Ash & Ochre. Additional support provided by Goodyear Arts, Arts & Science Council and presenting exhibition sponsor Charlotte is Creative.
Opening Night is Friday, Aug. 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Goodyear Arts – 301 Camp Road #200, Charlotte. The event is free and open to the public. The exhibition will remain on display during normal gallery hours through Sept. 16.
At the opening reception, poets Kurma Murrian and Erin Rose Coffin will be performing at 7:30 p.m., followed by local musician Kayde Ballard who will debut her new song “This Body You Dream” written after the overturn of Roe Vs. Wade, along with other originals. Viewers are also invited to engage with “This Burning Place,” a community installation by Katie Causey Miller. Artists will be on hand to discuss their work in the show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.