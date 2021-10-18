MINT HILL – Town commissioners called on citizens to celebrate arts and culture as they proclaimed October as National Arts and Humanities Month in Mint Hill.
Mayor Brad Simmons read a proclamation Oct. 14 that served as a nod to the Arts & Science Council.
The proclamation noted that the nonprofit arts industry pumped $243 million in total economic activity annually in Mecklenburg County. The industry also supports the full-time equivalent of 7,600 jobs.
“The coronavirus has had a devastating impact on America’s arts sector, with 99% of cultural organizations having canceled events and artists being among the most severely affected segment of the nation’s workforce,” Simmons read from the proclamation. “Yet notwithstanding this fact, the arts have helped collectively lead us throughout the darkest times of the pandemic – lifting our spirits, unifying communities, and jump-starting the economy.”
The arts are especially important to Angela Gordon Mills, who owns Spotlight Performing Arts Academy in Mint Hill. She also represents the town on an Arts & Sciences Council advisory board
She said arts has the power to bring people together in recognition of their common humanity.
“I'm grateful for the opportunity to recognize and grow the impact of the arts and culture in this community,” Gordon Mills said. “With generous support from the Town of Mint Hill, Arts and Science Council grants have supported Mint Hill Arts, Family Fun Nights, Order My Steps Dance Company, and a variety of community projects, individual artists and creatives throughout our beautiful town.”
