CHARLOTTE – Menagerie Hospitality Group announces the opening of its newest concept, Figo36, at 416 E. 36th Street in NoDa on Aug. 16. Reservations are now available and can be made on the website: figo36.com or via Resy: resy.com/cities/clt/figo36.
Figo36 will feature modern interpretations of Italian classics developed by Executive Chef Kyle Gaddas including tableside burrata service, house made pastas, hand-tossed pizza and focaccia.
Complementing the culinary offerings, the bar program highlights inspired cocktails and spirits including Amari, a popular Italian herbal liqueur. Innovative drinks like the “Come To Grappa,” will explore Beverage Director Rob Florio’s creativity and interesting flavors like butter-washed grappa, Calabrian chili, lemon and cherry. Figo36 will also boast a curated list of Italian, Old and New World wines.
“As our first contemporary restaurant, Chef Kyle and his team have created an eclectic menu of thoughtful dishes that we’re really proud of,” said Dan Weiss, president and founder of Menagerie Hospitality Group. “While our other concepts, The Vintage Whiskey and Cigar Bar and The Wine Loft, focus heavily on their bar programs, with Figo we get to expand further into Charlotte’s food scene; we look forward to seeing what Figo36 will bring to the table.”
Occupying 3,060 square feet, the restaurant’s interior was re-crafted by local firm DESIGNBAR to showcase an urban design that fuses the artsy side of NoDa with an outdoor garden vibe. Guests can expect bright and airy vibrant colors and a welcoming energy from the bar and cocktail area at the entry to the sit-down dining area that overlooks the AC&W Rail System.
“We’re collaborating with regional partners including Amelie’s, Mano Bella and more,” Gaddas said. “I have had so much fun in the kitchen designing a menu that is modern but full of twists and tasty surprises. All of my pastas will be fresh and I’ll continue to explore new and evolving features as we go.”
Figo36 will initially be open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.