HUNTERSVILLE – Historic Latta Plantation, within Latta Nature Preserve, is closed until further notice, according to Mecklenburg County.
This site was previously managed by Historic Latta Place Inc., a private, not-for-profit organization. Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation is not renewing the contract with Historic Latta Place Inc. for the funding and operation of Historic Latta Plantation.
Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation is assessing the future use of the property while continuing to operate Latta Nature Preserve, including the walking trails and other amenities of the nature preserve. The closure of the house and grounds will not affect the Carolina Raptor Center, Quest or other services in the nature preserve.
“Over the next few months, we will evaluate the best path forward for Latta Plantation and its programming, ensuring that the site is utilized in an appropriate, forward-thinking manner,” Park and Recreation Director W. Lee Jones said. “As our review continues, we feel it is in the best interest of the community and the property to close for now until other plans can be announced.”
All previously scheduled and future Historic Latta Plantation programs and operations are canceled, and the house and grounds will remain closed until further notice.
