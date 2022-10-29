MONROE – Lisa McClowry will portray Cher in her one-woman Broadway-style live stage show with a live band, LED walls, video, multiple costume changes, dynamic dialogue, humor and audience participation.
The show starts at 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at the City of Monroe’s Dowd Center Theatre in the 100 block of South Main Street. Tickets starting at $39 are on sale at https://dowdcentertheatre.com.
Patrons can expect to hear Cher’s hits spanning from the 1960s to now including: “I Got You Babe,” “Gypsies Tramps and Thieves,” “If I Could Turn Back Time,” songs from ABBA – from Cher’s Dancing Queen album, “Woman’s World,” “Welcome to Burlesque” and “Believe.”
McClowry is a lifelong singer and entertainer with over 30 years in the entertainment industry. She has had 25 music albums, multiple lead roles in theatrical productions, movies and commercials.
Her original music can even be heard on the radio today including her newly released single, “I Will Love You Forever,” co-written and recorded with Carl Giammarese of The Buckinghams.
