MATTHEWS – The Town of Matthews is moving funding originally earmarked for Matthews Alive to expand its Hometown Holiday programming.
Event organizers canceled Matthews Alive for the second year in a row due to COVID-19. The town has used some of the money budgeted for the Labor Day festival to upgrade holiday lighting for Stumptown Park and events for downtown.
Town leaders, such as Mayor John Higdon and commissioners Ken McCool and Jeff Miller, encouraged town staff to enhance holiday activities this year to lift people's spirits after another trying year with COVID-19.
“We're not trying to put on Matthews Alive 2.0 if you will,” McCool said. “We're just trying to give the community something to enjoy.”
Here's what's been announced so far:
• Dec. 3: U-Phonik will perform a rock concert including a set devoted to U-2, from 7 to 9 p.m. on Matthews Station Street beside the PNC Bank.
• Dec. 4: The Matthews Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual Holiday Stroll from 3 to 5 p.m. throughout downtown.
• Dec. 4: Activities shift to Stumptown Park, where there will be a Christmas tree and park lighting as well as other activities.
Town staff will add lighted deer, elves and snowmen for a walkable experience at the park, according to Lee Anne Moore. Staff will also wrap lights around tree trunks, put lighted nets over bushes and add a 200-pound polar bear bench to create additional photo opportunities. The centerpiece will be a 27-foot tall Christmas tree.
“It's not going to look like McAdenville, but we wanted it to look a little more full,” Moore told commissioners recently of the park decorations.
Other events
In addition to Hometown Holiday, the Matthews Chamber of Commerce will host a passport, scavenger hunt and gingerbread house contest. Matthews Parks & Recreation will help organize Nutcracker performances, sugar plum parties and breakfasts with Santa.
