MATTHEWS – The United Youth Ministries of Matthews United Methodist Church invites the community a drive-in movie featuring “The Grinch.”
The free screening takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 5 in the church's large parking lot, 801 S. Trade St. The movie starts at 6:30 p.m. Free small popcorn & hot chocolate provided to all.
Visit www.youth.matthewsumc.org or call 704-847-6261 for details.
