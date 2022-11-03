Matthews Playhouse to present 'Scrooge! The Musical''

MATTHEWS – Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts will present “Scrooge! The Musical,” a lively adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
Based on the popular musical film starring Albert Finney, “Scrooge! The Musical” is set in 19th century London. When the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by the ghost of his deceased business partner and three spirits visit one Christmas Eve, he undergoes a transition and receives the greatest gift of all – redemption.
The cast is led by veteran Charlotte actor and local radio personality, Geof Knight, in the title role and newcomer, Leo Walton as Tiny Tim.
Charlotte audiences will also recognize actor/director/playwright Charles LaBorde (Jacob Marley), along with celebrated director Paula Baldwin fresh off of directing last summer’s hit, “Sister Act.”
Matthew’s Playhouse executive director, Sarah Baumgardner, will be making her Charlotte theater debut as the Ghost of Christmas Past.
Book, music and lyrics for “Scrooge! The Musical” were written by Grammy and Academy Award winner Leslie Bricusse and features an uplifting musical score to be directed by Musical Director Harrison Baumgardner, along with dance numbers choreographed by Sarah Atwell.
The family-friendly Broadway musical version of the world’s most beloved Christmas story opens Dec. 8 with a special “Pay-What-You-Can” preview performance benefiting C.O.S.Kids.
Performances will continue through Dec. 18. Performance times are available at www.matthewsplayhouse.com/scrooge.
Tickets range in price from $18 to $26 and can be purchased by going to app.arts-people.com.
