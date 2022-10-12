Spooky outdoor experience includes family-friendly fun
MATTHEWS – Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts will present its fourth annual Haunted Trail, a spooky outdoor experience Oct. 28 to 30 behind the Matthews Community Center.
The event raises money for the Matthews Playhouse Sponsor-A-Student and Scholarship Funds that help make the performing arts more accessible to members of the community.
A family-friendly version of the Haunted Trail will take place during its "Not-So-Spooky" Hour each evening from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. During this time, patrons can enjoy food trucks, a bouncy house, trunk-or-treating and children’s activities and more. The trail will then transform into its signature "Full-Fright" Experience from 7 to 10 pm. The nightly schedule is as follows:
Friday, Oct. 28
5 to 9 p.m. – Nor'East Family Treats & Eats - New England Inspired Food & Desserts See menu: www.noreasttreats.com/menu
5:30 to 6:30 p.m. – “Not-So-Spooky” Hour featuring a “friendlier” version of the Haunted Trail (paid admission) along with complimentary Trunk-or-Treating, bouncy house and other activities for children.
7 to 10 p.m. – “Full Fright” Haunted Trail Experience
Saturday, Oct. 29
5 to 9 p.m. – Social Cow Ice Cream - Family-owned vintage ice cream truck serving classic novelties and homemade, artisan pops.
See menu: www.socialcowtruck.com/menu
5:30 to 6:30 p.m. – “Not-So-Spooky” Hour featuring a “friendlier” version of the Haunted Trail (paid admission) along with complimentary Trunk-or-Treating, bouncy house, and other activities for children.
6:30 to 9:30 p.m. – ITOT (International Truck of Tacos) - Artisan Tacos and more! See menu: www.internationaltruckoftacos.com
7 to 10 p.m. – “Full Fright” Haunted Trail Experience
Sunday, Oct. 30
5 to 9 p.m. – Nor'East Family Treats & Eats - New England Inspired Food & Desserts See menu: www.noreasttreats.com/menu
5:30 to 6:30 p.m. – “Not-So-Spooky” Hour featuring a “friendlier” version of the Haunted Trail (paid admission) along with complimentary Trunk-or-Treating, bouncy house, and other activities for children.
7 to 10 p.m. – “Full Fright” Haunted Trail Experience
Tickets to enter the trail cost $10 per person and will be available at the gate. Limited edition Haunted Trail T-shirts, hooded sweatshirts and other merchandise will be available for purchase during the event.
The organization is also hosting a social media promotion to encourage members of the community to look for “Mr. Bones” in various businesses and locations in Matthews. Anyone who finds Mr. Bones will be eligible to receive one free ticket to the Haunted Trail when they share a photo on social media using #MPHMrBones2022.
Visit matthewsplayhouse.com/haunted-trail, call 704-846-8343 or email contact@matthewsplayhouse.com to learn more.
