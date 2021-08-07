MATTHEWS – The Matthews Heritage Museum is looking for people to serve as docents or tour guides.
In addition to learning about the history of Matthews, you will learn about the history of Tank Town, which is a temporary exhibit on an African American neighborhood that will evolve into a permanent exhibit.
The museum is looking to recruit volunteers for specific shifts: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.
Occasionally, volunteers will take trips to other historic sites of interest. An initial training class of four to five days will orient new volunteers. A new training class will be offered beginning Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. and meet for the next four Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Ongoing training (when scheduled) is held on the first Tuesday of the month throughout the year from 10 a.m. to noon.
The museum, located at 232 N. Trade St., is open Thursday to Saturday each week from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Volunteers are needed to be present for a morning or afternoon shift at least once a month on one of those days. Additionally, you may be asked to give a tour to school groups, senior groups or scouts when they are scheduled.
Call 704-708-4996 during our operating hours to learn more about becoming a volunteer.
