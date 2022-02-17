CHARLOTTE – Beach read writer and Warren Publishing author Susan Amond Todd is back with something new in her novel “Life’s Fortune.”
This first book of a four-book series is set in Wisconsin and follows naïve protagonist, Rebekah Hayward, as she tries to find her place in the world. At 35, Rebekah is still the “good girl” who always has done what she is told. She loves God, her family, baking and her minister husband, Ethan. Still, she has always secretly longed to find and reconnect with her older sister, Dee, who left town when they were children to escape the pressures of perfection.
“Rebekah’s life, love, family and friendships as the protagonist embarks on a delayed quest for personal growth, self-discovery, and all the sweetness life has to offer,” Todd said.
Rebekah’s path becomes clear as other truths are revealed, and she soon realizes she isn’t the only one harboring secrets. By embracing her inner strength, Rebekah is able to find herself.
Todd hopes this will inspire readers to do the same.
“Life’s Fortune” can be ordered on Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, warrenpublishing.net, and asked for wherever books are sold.
Todd is the author of the popular “White Lake” series. Growing up in Neenah, Wisconsin but residing in Matthews, for the past 35 years, Todd has infused both her North-Midwestern and Southern roots in this series.
Her career has been spent in banking, as she raised her daughters and pursued her passion of writing. When she’s not writing or working, she can be found spending time with her grandchildren.
On the web: https://susanamondtodd.com/
