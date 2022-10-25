MATTHEWS – Matthews Alive organizers distributed $119,515 to more than 40 nonprofits Oct. 24 that helped resurrect the Labor Day festival after a two-year absence due to COVID-19.
“Not a single one of them is here getting a donation or freebie,” said Jim Taylor, former mayor and board member, during the town commissioners meeting. “They work thousands and thousands of hours.”
Taylor recognized event sponsor Novant Health, Executive Director Lee Anne Moore and board members Lori Bagley, Steve Cash, Dennis Green, Amanda Howard, Carol Lawrence, Brian Lee, Chris Melton, Tyler Price, Eileen Schlesier and Tina Whitley.
“We really are grateful for the support of our community,” said Jason Bernd, president of Novant Health Matthews Medical Center. “It is an absolute privilege that we get to serve as your community hospital and that we get to take care of our neighbors, our friends and our family members.”.
This year’s festival also helped Matthews Alive surpass the $2 million milestone of giving back to the community.
Mayor John Higdon thanked organizers for their work, adding how he saw large crowds and so many people of all ages smiling during this year’s event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.