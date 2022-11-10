CHARLOTTE – Northwood Office presents Markets at 11, a free open-air market with live music, outdoor yoga, picnicking, brews, wine, food trucks and more in Ballantyne’s Backyard.
Shop 70+ local artisans and tastemakers, groove to live music and order food truck bites and local beers from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12.
On the web:https://www.goballantyne.com/events-and-activities/markets-at-11/
