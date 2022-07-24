CHARLOTTE – Country singer Luke Combs’ upcoming hometown performance in Charlotte will be available to stream exclusively on Apple Music in over 165 countries on Aug. 24 at 10 p.m.
Combs will be the latest artist to take the stage for Apple Music Live, the live performance series on Apple Music. Launched this spring, Apple Music Live has previously featured exclusive live streamed performances from musicians like Harry Styles and Lil Durk.
Combs’ Apple Music Live performance comes on the heels of the release of his third studio album “Growin’ Up.”
"Apple Music has been a big part of helping me get my music out to my fans, so I jumped at the idea of being able to play a special live show for them to enjoy,” Combs said. "I also couldn’t think of a better place to do it than back home in North Carolina at Coyote Joe’s – a venue that I have lots of great memories at. I’m really looking forward to playing the full album live for the fans and everyone being able to watch it on Aug. 24."
Time and again, Combs has broken all-time country music records on Apple Music. Two of his albums and one EP have broken the record for biggest country album of all time by first day streams upon release. Combs also holds the record for the biggest country song of all time on Apple Music by first-day streams worldwide with his hit "Forever After All.” Combs’ music has also hit the top 10 of the Daily Top 100 in 43 countries worldwide, his songs have reached Number One in seven countries worldwide, and 32 of his songs have reached the Global Daily Top 100. His recent single "The Kind of Love We Make" recently became his third hit to reach the top 10 of the Global Daily Top 100.
