CHARLOTTE – BayHaven Restaurant Group has promoted Kayleigh Williams-Brown to bar manager at Leah & Louise.
Originally from Tacoma, Washington, Williams-Brown has been in Charlotte since 2007.
Most recently, she worked behind the bar at the Royal Tot and El Thrifty Social before joining Leah & Louise in May.
"Kayleigh was brought on by Justin Hazelton to help out on the bar, and her talent and passion made it clear to us that she needed the space to showcase more of that ability,” said Subrina Collier, who leads BayHaven with her husband chef Gregory Collier.
Williams-Brown got her start in hospitality in 2014 and worked the line, prep and grill, moved up to kitchen manager, then general manager – all before the age of 21.
“I traveled through the country opening multiple fast-casual dining concepts,” Williams-Brown said. “I planted myself in Charlotte and found my passion for managing people, helping to create a welcoming culture and curating a unique experience.”
However, she says she found her true calling behind the bar.
“I’ve had the opportunity to learn classic techniques from some great people,” Williams-Brown said. “All while fully expressing my creative ideas through cocktails.”
She’s in the process of updating the cocktail menu at Leah & Louise, and is a fan of agave spirits and rum.
“They are rich in history and varietals that can pair with any season and flavor,” Williams-Brown says. “My favorite kind of cocktail is a Gimlet or a Daquiri. I love this style of drink because the fresh citrus and light sweetener highlight the spirit and bring it to life.”
Justin Hazelton, who has helmed the bar at Leah & Louise since opening in 2020, is now focused on growing his cocktail consultancy, Top Shelf Co.
Leah & Louise, located at Camp North End at 301 Camp Road, Suite 101, is open from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. To-go (and delivery) service is available through the atleahandlouise.com.
