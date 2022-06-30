CHARLOTTE – BayHaven Restaurant Group will serve a dinner showcasing seafood dishes from Black chefs across the state, giving them the opportunity to tell their personal stories through food, all while using ingredients from local farmers.
Mentorship and creating a network in the culinary community is important to BayHaven Restaurant Group. The dinner will honor connections and the goodness that comes from paying it forward.
“It's very important for me to connect the dots,” said Greg Collier, one-half of the husband-wife team behind BayHaven Restaurant Group. “Having a dinner with people who opened the door for me and those we opened the door for is what we do it for.”
The dinner takes place at 6:30 p.m. July 18 at Leah & Louise, 301 Camp Road, Suite 101. It will feature a six-course seafood dinner accompanied with bread, dessert and one cocktail pairing from mixologist Justin Hazleton. Tickets are available at www.opentable.com/r/leah-and-louise-charlotte and come with a gift bag.
“It's rare that Black chefs get to collaborate with each other as much as we have in the past five years,” Collier said. “Following up after the BayHaven Food & Wine Festival last year, we wanted to do more personal smaller dinners this year. These are some of the most talented chefs in North Carolina cooking at one time.”
Chefs participating in the dinner are as follows:
• Ricky Moore, the 2022 winner of the James Beard Award for Best Chef Southeast, draws inspiration from his Eastern NC upbringing. Moore opened the original Saltbox Seafood Joint in Durham in 2012 and later opened a second location in 2017.
• Keith Rhodes, owner of Catch Modern Seafood Restaurant and Catch the Food Truck in Wilmington, is a 2011 James Beard semifinalist for Best Chef Southeast has also competed on season nine of the Bravo series “Top Chef.”
• Oscar Johnson and Daryl Cooper II hail from the Hampton Roads area of Virginia and are the owners of the popular Charlotte restaurant pop-up Jimmy Pearls which debuted in January 2020. The duo have since opened the Jimmy P’s Street Shack food truck.
• Courtney Evans, co-head chef at Leah & Louise, has participated in the Charleston Wine and Food and BayHaven Food and Wine festivals, as well as the James Beard Foundation Awards Reception.
• Brandon Staton joined Leah & Louise as a commis-chef in October 2020. He is now co-head chef. Tickets for the dinner cost $195 per person.
