CONCORD – Speedway Children’s Charities will give supporters and race fans the opportunity to drive a few laps at Charlotte Motor Speedway on July 30 during its Laps for Charity event.
The $50 entry fee comes with three laps around the 1 1/2-mile track. The event benefits the Charlotte Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities.
Register at https://www.speedwaycharities.org/events/charlotte/laps-for-charity-charlotte-oval/.
Email Taylor Kirby at tkirby@speedwaycharities.org for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.