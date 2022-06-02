CHARLOTTE – Krispy Kreme has a “Sweet New Deal” for you. And it begins this Friday, June 3 – National Doughnut Day.
In these difficult economic times,Krispy Kreme’s “Sweet New Deal” delivers a bit of everyday joy for guests and a chance to share with others – from National Doughnut Day (June 3) through Labor Day.
This includes:
• A free doughnut of choice (no purchase necessary) and $1 Original Glazed dozens with the purchase of any dozen on National Doughnut Day to celebrate and enjoy the biggest doughnut day of the year with family, friends and co-workers.
• Free Original Glazed doughnut at all shops that have a Hot Light any time the Hot Light is on – every day, every night – no purchase necessary, through Labor Day.
• And the return of Krispy Kreme’s popular “Beat the Pump” promotion, setting the price for a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts based on the national average price of a gallon of regular gasoline Wednesdays, June 8 through Aug. 31.
“We love our tradition of giving fans any doughnut they want on National Doughnut Day. But with inflation on gas prices and everything else showing no signs of easing, we hope to brighten everyone’s day, every day, this summer with our Sweet New Deal, whether it’s stopping by to grab a free hot, fresh Original Glazed doughnut for yourself or picking up a dozen on Wednesdays for the same price as a gallon of gas,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.