MATTHEWS – The Habitat and Wildlife Keepers, North Carolina Wildlife Federation's Great Outdoors University, and the Town of Matthews are partnering on a fall day at the park by organizing Kids in Nature Day.
The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at Squirrel Lake Park, 1631 Pleasant Plains Road.
It will include fishing, nature hikes, scavenger hunts, crafts and games.
There will be a special area devoted to showing parents how to turn their own backyards into a Certified Wildlife Habitat. HAWK says a Certified Wildlife Habitat not only benefits local wildlife, but it also provides teaching moments for kids and family entertainment in the backyard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.