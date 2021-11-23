CHARLOTTE – The popular gaudy, nostalgic Christmas pop-up exhibit and bar Jingle City will return to uptown this year after taking a break in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning on Black Friday, Nov. 26, Jingle City will open 12,000 square feet of Winter Wonderland in Charlotte while also donating toys and necessities to children in need.
The interactive and family-friendly pop-up will feature specialty Christmas cocktails, mocktails and food selections. Located at 300 E. Morehead St., Jingle City will also include Santa’s throne, oversized ribbons, Nutcrackers, Santa-ettes, oversized mistletoe, large wreaths and other holiday-themed social-media worthy zone and surprises. New additions this year include an outdoor igloo experience and holiday theme nights. The space will also, holiday music and movies, live jazz and visits from Santa on Sundays.
Additionally, Jingle City is partnering with Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte, a nonprofit that provides a safe, affordable and caring “home-away-from-home” for the families of children receiving treatment in area medical facilities. Jingle City will be collecting new, unwrapped toys for the nonprofit.
“Thank you to Jingle City for supporting our mission of keeping families close,” said Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte CEO Denise Cubbedge. “Their generous donations will help bring holiday cheer to the families that will call our House their home throughout the holiday season.”
Jingle City will run until Christmas Eve on select dates with the space becoming 21 and up only after 8 p.m., featuring a live DJ. Admission tickets, reservations for private and corporate holiday parties. Igloo reservations are currently open to the public. This year, guests are also able to bring professional photographers in the space.
Jingle City is requiring that all guests follow North Carolina local laws and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
For more information, to purchase tickets or to host a private event in the space, visit www.JingleCityBar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.