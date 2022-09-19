MATTHEWS – GRAMMY winner Jimmie Allen will host a Professional Bowlers Association celebrity event Oct. 5 at Bowlero Matthews.
The Jimmie Allen PBA Challenge presented by Bowlero will include a live musical performance at 6 p.m. and bowling at 8 p.m. Buy tickets for the event at EventBrite. The challenge will air Oct. 16 on FOX, before or after local NFL games, depending on the market.
The event will feature performances from country music stars, including Wicks, Young, Neon Union and Allen. In addition to their performances Wicks, Neon Union and Allen will be joined by NFL legend Terrell Owens and rapper Nelly on the lanes.
The country music stars will also compete alongside PBA Tour stars Pete Weber, Kyle Troup, Sean Rash, Ronnie Russell and AJ Johnson.
Each artist will be paired with a PBA player for a doubles competition, with the artists bowling the odd-numbered frames and the PBA players bowling the evens.
In addition to the main tournament, the event will feature a Celebrity Super Clash, in which each celebrity rolls one shot and the low score is eliminated in each round until only one celebrity remains as the victor.
“Since the moment my friend Cortland Finnegan introduced me to bowling, I’ve been hooked,” Allen said. “I’ve been a fan of the PBA for years as a viewer. But I’m excited for the next part of my journey with the PBA, and that is to make bowling a worldwide sport with the same respect that’s given to basketball, baseball and football.”
Allen discovered his love for bowling during the pandemic, calling it his “pandemic passion,” after being introduced to the sport. He quickly made it a goal to become an expert, bowling several hours a day in different cities while on tour in addition to at home in Nashville.
He currently belongs to five bowling leagues and plans to try out for the Professional Bowlers Association in 2023.
Want to learn more about the PBA?
Viewers can live stream the PBA on the FOX Sports and FOX Now apps or at FOXSports.com. Highlights will be available on @FOXSports social handles across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Click here to buy tickets
