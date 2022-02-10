CHARLOTTE – JazzArts will offer a summer music camp from June 20 to 24 at UNC Charlotte.
The JazzArts Music Camp is an exciting one-week comprehensive music training program for students, grades seven to 12, devoted to America’s original art form.
Students will be immersed in an intensive jazz curriculum and have the opportunity to interact and play with other motivated young musicians from across the Charlotte region.
The JazzArts Music Camp curriculum includes a small combo performance, jazz improvisation, faculty concerts (each afternoon), jazz history and listening, jazz theory (basic to advanced), composition, master class instruction on bass, drums, guitar, piano, saxophone (all woodwinds), trombone and trumpet, and student jam sessions. All instruments are welcome, including vocals.
There will be a culminating community concert performance on Friday evening, the last day of camp.
Registration is open. Register at https://www.thejazzarts.org/education/jazzarts-summer-music-camp/.
Scholarships and financial aid are available.
