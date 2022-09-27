CHARLOTTE – JazzArts Charlotte launches its 17th season of jazz in the Queen City this October with its highly acclaimed monthly series – The JAZZ ROOM @ The Stage Door Theater.
The new season features he biggest production of the JAZZ ROOM in its history and a recognition of the 100th month of JAZZ ROOM performances for the organization.
As with most JAZZ ROOM performances, there are shows at 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. on Friday and 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. on Saturday at The Stage Door Theater, part of Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, at the corner of 5th and College in Uptown Charlotte.
Friday and Saturday, Oct.. 14-15, kicks off with Grammy-nominated Israeli flutist Itai Kriss and his band, Telavana, who blend the sounds of his native Middle East with the vibrant rhythms of the Caribbean to create a unique and lively mix of rhythms and textures.
This holiday season, the JAZZ ROOM presents the region’s premiere of Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn’s arrangement of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite, the biggest production in the history of the JAZZ ROOM. The onstage All-Star Regional JazzArts Orchestra will bring the swing to the holidays with re-imagined interpretations including “Sugar Rum Cherries,” “Peanut Brittle Brigade” and other selections, along with a dynamic ensemble of modern jazz dancers.
Celebrating the JAZZ ROOM’s 100th month in February and wrapping the season up in March with world-renowned recognition for Women’s History Month, every month of the season brings a rich and varied spotlight on jazz.
“It is thrilling to see the support and enthusiasm for America’s classic music, jazz, growing in the region and to offer up world-class talent and the amazing performances they deliver,” said Lonnie Davis, president of JazzArts Charlotte. “Season 17 will truly be memorable with something for every jazz listener to enjoy.”
JAZZ ROOM SEASON 17 LINEUP
Oct. 14 & 15 (FRI/SAT) Itai Kriss & Telavana
Nov. 17 & 18 (THUR/FRI) Vocalist René Marie
Dec. 8 - 10 (THUR/FRI/SAT) Duke Ellington's Nutcracker Swing
Jan. 20 & 21 (FRI/SAT) Clarinetist Evan Christopher & a Tribute to New Orleans
Feb. 24 & 25 (FRI/SAT) Jeremy Davenport, A Quintessential Lounge Experience
March 16 - 18 (THUR/FRI/SAT) Saxophonist Tia Fuller Quartet
Limited tickets for all shows start at $20 and can be purchased at www.carolinatix.org, by calling 704-372-1000 or at the door for $25 for select shows. JAZZ ROOM memberships and Season 17 bundle packages are also available. The public is advised to purchase tickets early as these shows tend to sell out quickly.
