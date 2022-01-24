CHARLOTTE – JazzArts Charlotte announces a free Latin Jazz Ensemble that is open to middle and high school student musicians.
This is a unique opportunity for students grades 7-12 to study a facet of jazz that combines the traditional components of jazz with the Latin Jazz genre including classic repertoire, clave rhythm and Latin jazz history.
The program will be led by Latin Jazz teaching artists, including educator/trumpeter Julio Jeri, M.M. and world-renowned ethnomusicologist, Afro-Cuban drumming and Latin Jazz Music specialist Johnny Conga.
Nuestro Tiempo will bring students together to celebrate diversity of music and culture, while teaching lifelong lessons and values through music, including leadership, teamwork, self-confidence, discipline and respect.
These weekly sessions will be held Thursday evenings, Feb. 24 to May 26, at VAPA Center, located 700 N. Tryon St. uptown. Middle and high school student musicians with at least one year of instrumental experience (woodwind, brass, percussion, rhythm section and vocals) are encouraged to participate.
Auditions for the program are on Feb. 10 and 17.
The workshop is free for all students, with scholarships made possible by program sponsors, Blue Cross Blue Shield NC and the Arts & Science Council.
“We have dreamed of launching this program for several years,” JazzArts Charlotte CEO Lonnie Davis said. “JazzArts Charlotte is truly thrilled to have these amazing partners share our vision for expanding our service to the community with such a special opportunity.”
With space limited, an audition is required to participate. Register for an audition at www.thejazzarts.org/education.
