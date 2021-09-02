CHARLOTTE – JazzArts Charlotte kicks off season 15 of its monthly series, THE JAZZ ROOM @ The Stage Door Theater, on Sept. 10 and 11 with a Special Edition: Trumpet Summit.
This show features jazz classics performed by New Orleans-based Trumpet Mafia and an assortment of the Southeast's top jazz trumpeters to signal the relaunch of the JAZZ ROOM.
There will be two shows each evening at The Stage Door Theater, part of Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, at the corner of 5th and North College Streets in Uptown Charlotte.
Season 15 officially begins in October, sharing the music of both classic and contemporary jazz giants:
• Oct. 15-16: Melissa Morgan sings Billie Holiday
• Nov. 19-20: John Chin plays McCoy Tyner
• Dec. 9-10: Holiday Edition: Preservation Hall All-Star Christmas
• Jan. 14-15: “Bird Lives!” at the JAZZ ROOM
• Feb. 18-19: Milton Suggs sings the Great Jazz Composers
• March 17-19: Women in Jazz
“After this unexpected hiatus, we are blown away by our audience’s excitement for the return of The JAZZ ROOM,” said Lonnie Davis, president and CEO of JazzArts Charlotte. “Our jazz community can’t wait to be back to support the musicians and hear the music that they love. This will be one of the most memorable JAZZ ROOM seasons yet.”
The JAZZ ROOM @ The Stage Door Theater spotlights some of the Charlotte region’s most gifted musicians re-imagining the works of jazz legends in a casual, intimate setting with cabaret tables and a full bar.
Limited tickets start at $20. Buy them at www.blumenthalarts.org or by calling the box office at 704-372-1000.
The JAZZ ROOM returns to the stage after an abrupt cancellation of all area venues in March 2020. Since then, JazzArts Charlotte pivoted to reach audiences digitally with educational and performance content.
On the web: www.thejazzarts.org
