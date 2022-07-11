CHARLOTTE – JazzArts Charlotte CEO Lonnie Davis is taking on a new role this month as president of the board of directors for the Jazz Education Network.
The nonprofit is dedicated to building the jazz arts community by advancing education, promoting performance, and developing new audiences. Founded in 2008, JEN is a leader in networking students, educators and performers in jazz with thousands of members across the U.S. and over 40 countries around the globe.
Held every January, the annual JEN conference, its flagship program, attracts thousands to showcase talent, offer workshops of every kind, and delve into important issues facing the artist community. The upcoming conference will be held Jan. 4 to 7, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. A variety of scholarships, competitions and award programs provide a path to success for budding talent, jazz icons and legendary music educators. And since 2020, online events such as research webinars, discussions and workshops have become a staple that connects individuals around the world to best-in-class expertise.
In recent years, JazzArts Charlotte has worked more intentionally to build greater national connections, in areas of funding, education and performance. Kicking off in-person programs since the pandemic, JazzArts Charlotte has presented some of the most recognized national jazz artists to Charlotte. World-renowned saxophonist Roxy Coss served as Guest Clinician at June’s JazzArts Summer Camp, NEA Jazz Master Donald Harrison Jr. and Grammy-winning Master drummer Jeff “Tain” Watts have offered free workshops open to the community as an extension to recent JAZZ ROOM programs.
“I am honored to be in a position to facilitate more extensive jazz offerings to the Charlotte community and to provide brighter spotlight for Charlotte’s talent and contributions with a national presence.” Davis said.
Davis has been a member of JEN since 2010 and has served as board president-elect for two years in preparation for the role and will be serving a two-year term as president.
