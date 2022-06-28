CHARLOTTE – Java & Jive combines coffee from Mud + McQueen with music at Ballantyne’s Backyard.
The event takes place from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays in July at Ballantyne’s Backyard, 11605 N. Community House Road.
Bring a picnic blanket and hang out with the family. Well-behaved, leashed pets are welcome. Parking is available at nearby parking decks.
