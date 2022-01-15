CONCORD – Country music singer Chris Janson will take the stage for a pre-race concert ahead of the 63rd running of the Coca-Cola 600 on May 29 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Known for No. 1 hits “Buy Me a Boat,” “Fix a Drink,” “Done” and “Good Vibes,” the multi-instrumentalist will bring a variety of fan favorites as well as new music from his forthcoming album.
“I can’t wait to perform in Charlotte at one of the biggest events in NASCAR,” he said. “It’s going to be a great day filled with two things that I love: country music and NASCAR.”
The 60-minute concert will take place in the infield, preceding the speedway’s Memorial Day Weekend salute to the troops and the green flag for the Coca-Cola 600.
“The Coca-Cola 600 is the biggest Memorial Day Weekend party in the country, and what better way to kick things off than with one of country music’s biggest names,” said Greg Walter , executive vice president and general manager for Charlotte Motor Speedway. “With Chris Janson’s spectacular pre-race concert, a rousing pre-race salute to the troops and one of NASCAR’s crown jewel events all on tap, this year’s Coca-Cola 600 should be on every fan’s bucket list.”
