CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte’s Arts and Culture Advisory Board has awarded $8.87 million in public and private funds to 38 arts and culture organizations in Mecklenburg County.
The grants provide unrestricted, operating support from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.
The board’s decision marks the second year these organizations’ operations have been funded through the Infusion Fund, a partnership among the city, donors and Foundation For The Carolinas. Through the fund, the partners intend to support arts and culture over three years.
Before the Infusion Fund was established in July 2021, these organizations received annual operating support from the Arts & Science Council.
“Our arts and culture institutions are key community assets that enrich lives, provide opportunities and bring visitors to the Charlotte area,” said Priya Sircar, the city’s arts and culture officer. “With this funding, we are pleased to offer reliable financial support through the 2023 fiscal year while we develop a longer-term cultural plan for the future of arts and culture in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County.”
Here’s a breakdown of the $8.87 million for 38 organizations:
A Sign of the Times of the Carolinas $20,000
Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte $61,750
Arts+ $266,202
The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art* $443,339
Blumenthal Performing Arts $295,780
BNS Productions $20,762
Carolina Raptor Center $100,363
Carolina Voices $51,762
Carolinas Aviation Museum $119,160
Charlotte Art League $30,000
Charlotte Ballet $801,473
Charlotte Center for Literary Arts $27,452
The Charlotte Folk Society $16,268
The Charlotte Symphony $1,049,055
Children’s Theatre of Charlotte $501,420
Clayworks $60,000
Davidson Community Players $55,000
Discovery Place $1,033,714
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Charlotte $32,500
Goodyear Arts $45,088
The Harvey B. Gantt center for African-American Arts + Culture $703,628
Historic Rosedale Foundation $17,250
JazzArts Charlotte $117,786
Levine Museum of the New South $525,333
Martha Connerton/Kinetic Works $12,133
Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts $100,000
McColl Center $388,125
Mint Hill Arts $14,789
The Mint Museum $1,026,777
One Voice Chorus $55,000
Opera Carolina $464,000
BOOM Charlotte $50,000
The Carolinas Latin Dance Company $7,500
The Light Factory $50,000
Theatre Charlotte $150,000
Three Bone Theatre $30,000
Tosco Music $40,277
Wing Haven $89,063
