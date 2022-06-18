CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte’s Arts and Culture Advisory Board has awarded $8.87 million in public and private funds to 38 arts and culture organizations in Mecklenburg County.

The grants provide unrestricted, operating support from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.

The board’s decision marks the second year these organizations’ operations have been funded through the Infusion Fund, a partnership among the city, donors and Foundation For The Carolinas. Through the fund, the partners intend to support arts and culture over three years. 

Before the Infusion Fund was established in July 2021, these organizations received annual operating support from the Arts & Science Council.

“Our arts and culture institutions are key community assets that enrich lives, provide opportunities and bring visitors to the Charlotte area,” said Priya Sircar, the city’s arts and culture officer. “With this funding, we are pleased to offer reliable financial support through the 2023 fiscal year while we develop a longer-term cultural plan for the future of arts and culture in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County.”

Here’s a breakdown of the $8.87 million for 38 organizations: 

A Sign of the Times of the Carolinas $20,000

Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte $61,750

Arts+ $266,202

The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art* $443,339

Blumenthal Performing Arts $295,780

BNS Productions $20,762

Carolina Raptor Center $100,363

Carolina Voices $51,762

Carolinas Aviation Museum $119,160

Charlotte Art League $30,000

Charlotte Ballet $801,473

Charlotte Center for Literary Arts $27,452

The Charlotte Folk Society $16,268

The Charlotte Symphony $1,049,055

Children’s Theatre of Charlotte $501,420

Clayworks $60,000

Davidson Community Players $55,000

Discovery Place $1,033,714

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Charlotte $32,500

Goodyear Arts $45,088

The Harvey B. Gantt center for African-American Arts + Culture $703,628

Historic Rosedale Foundation $17,250

JazzArts Charlotte $117,786

Levine Museum of the New South $525,333

Martha Connerton/Kinetic Works $12,133

Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts $100,000

McColl Center $388,125

Mint Hill Arts $14,789

The Mint Museum $1,026,777

One Voice Chorus $55,000

Opera Carolina $464,000

BOOM Charlotte $50,000

The Carolinas Latin Dance Company $7,500

The Light Factory $50,000

Theatre Charlotte $150,000

Three Bone Theatre $30,000

Tosco Music $40,277

Wing Haven $89,063

