INDIAN TRAIL – The Town of Indian Trail, in partnership with Carolina Cruzin4Jeeps and the Wrecking Crew Mustang Club, is hosting its first Car Show and Toy Drive on Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Indian Trail Town Hall, 315 Matthews-Indian Trail Road.
All vehicles, including classic cars, Jeeps and motorcycles are welcome to participate. To enter, each vehicle must supply a new and unwrapped toy that will be donated to the Holiday Heroes Toy Drive.
Anyone interested in entering a vehicle can begin arriving at 8 a.m. Drivers are asked to come in via Chestnut Parkway, make a right on Nelson Lemmond Drive, and make another right onto the interior park road. Staging will begin at the stop sign across from the town hall. The Union County Sheriff’s Office will be available to help direct vehicles into the town hall parking lot. Spectators can park at Chestnut Square Park or Crossing Paths Park.
Vehicles will compete for these awards:
• Best in Show
• Best Antique Car (1964 and before)
• Best Classic Car (1965-1975)
• Best Muscle Car/Hot Rods (1976-1994)
• Best Future Classic Car (1995-present)
• Best Modern Muscle (1995-present)
• Best Truck/Jeep
• Judges’ Choice
• People’s Choice
Awards will be presented at 1 p.m. Spectators wishing to participate in the Community Choice Award are also asked to bring a toy donation. For each toy donation someone brings, they will receive one raffle ticket to vote for the Community Choice Award.
In addition to the car show, attendees will also enjoy food trucks, family activities, and live music by the HC Oakes Trio.
“In the Indian Trail area, there are so many car clubs and car enthusiasts, that it only made sense for the Town to host its own car show to bring these groups and the community together,” said Hayden Kramer, parks and recreation director. “It’s something we’ve been wanting to do for a while now, but COVID delayed our plans the past couple of years. We’re excited to finally host our first-ever car show and toy drive. Not only will it be a fun day of cool cars, good food, and great music, but it’s supporting an important cause in our community.”
