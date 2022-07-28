CHARLOTTE – When “I Am Queen Charlotte” debuted as part of Queen Charlotte week in March, it was a first of its kind tribute to Black women past and present.
The show headlined a week of events celebrating the influence and contributions of Black women in Charlotte, all the way back to the city’s namesake Queen Sophia Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz. The second showing at Knight Theater on Oct. 1 promises to deliver an even more compelling and complex tribute. The show is produced through a partnership between Epoch Tribe and Blumenthal Performing Arts Center.
The concept for the stage show is the brainchild of Hannah Hasan, known nationally for her work as a writer, performer, facilitator and public speaker who has pivoted her pen to add playwright to her credentials.
In late 2021, Charlotte photographer Scott Gardner and Hasan began working on a fine art coffee table book of the same title featuring the stories of Black women who live, work and love in the Queen City.
“With the first ‘I Am Queen Charlotte’ show, we brought together the community by creating a movement over the span of a whole week involving individual artists, nonprofits and corporate partners,” Hasan said. “Even greater an accomplishment than that, we brought people to the theater who haven’t always felt reflected in the stories on stage.”
On the web: www.iamqueencharlotte.org
