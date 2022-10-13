CHARLOTTE – The Humane Society of Charlotte will raise money for the pets and people its serves at the 14th Annual Ties & Tails Gala.
The gala features music from Jazz Revolution Band, a silent auction and a live auction hosted by Jenelle Taylor.
"This is one of our favorite nights of the year,” Chief Philanthropy Officer Donna Stucker said. “We are thrilled to return to an in-person event.”
The black-tie optional affair takes place from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Westin Charlotte. The nonprofit welcomes guests' canine companions to join in the celebration. Guests unable to attend can participate in the silent auction online.
The Ties & Tails Gala is presented this year by Hearst and Tito's Handmade Vodka. Other sponsors include Lake Norman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Gastonia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Boingo Graphics and Charlotte Skin and Laser.
