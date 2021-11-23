It appears as if Santa’s elf in charge of scheduling has overbooked St. Nick. Dec. 4 has to be the merriest and jolliest day of 2021, even surpassing Christmas when you consider the number of holiday festivals scheduled across the Charlotte region. Here’s a town-by-town look at can’t-miss festivals on the Fourth of December:
Matthews: Hometown Holiday Tree Lighting
Following the Matthews Chamber of Commerce’s Downtown Holiday Stroll (3-5 p.m.), the community can watch an upgraded tree lighting with pyrotechnics at Stumptown Park. Take photos with Santa, Elsa and Olaf or meet a face painter or caricature artist.
• When: 5-6 p.m.
• Where: 120 N. Trade St., Matthews
• Details: www.matthewsfun.com
Mint Hill: Christmas Parade
This parade is unique because it’s held at night. The route runs along Matthews-Mint Hill Road, from Bain School to Mint Hill Library. Afterward, head to town hall for the official tree-lighting ceremony, food trucks and fireworks.
• When: 5:30 p.m.
• Where: Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill
• Details: www.minthillevents.org
Monroe: Christmas on Main
The Christmas spirit takes over downtown Monroe thanks to a bazaar at 3 p.m. and a Christmas tree lighting at 7 p.m. It’s a great opportunity to stroll through downtown, visit Santa or ride a holiday trolley.
• When: 3-9 p.m.
• Where: Downtown Monroe
• Details: www.monroenc.org
Pineville: Christmas Tree Lighting
Pineville Parks and Recreation complements its annual Christmas tree lighting with fun features like Santa’s mailbox, candy cane hunt and stilt walkers. You can also find crafts, treats and carolers at the event.
• When: 3-5:30 p.m.
• Where: Main Street parking lot beside post office
• Details: www.pinevillenc.gov
Stallings: Christmas in the Park
Stallings Municipal Park plays host to several stations, including one for letters to Santa, selfies with Mr. and Mrs. Claus and decorating gift bags. The tree lighting is the highlight, but there’s also music face painters and balloon artists.
When: 3-6 p.m.
Where: 340 Stallings Road, Stallings
Details: www.stallingsnc.org
Waxhaw: Holiday Festival of Lights
Waxhaw takes on the look of a Hallmark movie filmed during the holidays as more than 1 million lights go live at 5:45 p.m. and shops unveil holiday window decorations. There’s also a carnival ride as well as a live nativity every half hour from 5 to 8 p.m.
• When: 3-8 p.m.
• Where: Downtown Waxhaw
• Details: www.waxhaw.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.