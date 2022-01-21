MATTHEWS – The Matthews Heritage Museum is extending its current exhibit “It’s About Time: An exhibit of Clocks and Watches” to Feb. 19.
A variety of watches on display include Bulova, Swatch, Seiko and a myriad of others. Examples of character, dive, racing and wooden watches will also be on display. Shelf and mantle clocks, from the 1840s forward will be there, too.
The museum operates from 10 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday at 232 N. Trade St. Admission is charged, except for the first Saturday of every month.
