CHARLOTTE – Hands Create, the newest tenant at The Arboretum, invites the community to visit its fine arts studio during a grand opening event.
Experience a taste of professionally crafted, fun-filled, fine arts programming geared for emerging to experienced artist. Meet the staff, learn about the 1960s Pop Art craze, create mini-Pop art style masterpieces and eat an icy treat from the King of Pops.
The grand opening takes place June 5 from 2 to 5 p.m. at 8040 Providence Road, suite 500.
On the web: https://handscreate.com/
