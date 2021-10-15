INDIAN TRAIL – After a year’s hiatus, Indian Trail’s Halloween Spooktacular is returning to Chestnut Square Park on Oct. 22 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Communications Director Abbey Ball describes the event as a safe environment for kids to trick-or-treat.
In addition to the trunk-or-treat line, families can enjoy a number of other festivities happening around the park, including a pumpkin archery contest, costume contest, craft table, carnival games, storytime with the Union County Library, a 360 video booth and 1,500 free pumpkins supplied by Randy Simpson Produce.
A DJ will play classic Halloween tunes, and a stilt walker, magician and sword juggler will be providing entertainment throughout the night.
Pleasant Plains Dental is sponsoring this year’s event and serving as judges for the costume contest.
“This year, we will have 75 trunks lined up to give out candy to trick-or-treaters,” said Hayden Kramer, parks and recreation director. “Each trunk will have a minimum of 1,500 pieces of candy for more than 110,000 pieces of candy total. The Halloween Spooktacular is one of our favorite events of the year because of all the kids and families who go all out to join in on the fun and engage with us and their community. We love seeing all of the creative costumes that come through the event.”
Food, including hot dogs, pizza, chips and drinks, will be available for cash-only purchase. Proceeds will go toward buying Christmas gifts for Holiday Heroes.
Parking will be available at Chestnut Square Park and the Indian Trail Town Hall on a first-come, first-served basis. Additional parking will be available on Blythe Drive, which connects to the park by way of the Affinity Trail. All children attending should be accompanied by a guardian during the event. Pets should stay home.
On the web: www.itsparksandrec.com.
