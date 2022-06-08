FORT HILL – The Anne Springs Close Greenway’s popular Summer Concert Series returned with a bang this May and is gearing up for its last four weeks of musical talent.
The final few weeks of the ninth annual series at the Greenway will feature regional favorites including Sol Driven Train, Town Mountain and Next Level Band of Charlotte.
Entry begins at 5 p.m. for the 6 p.m. performances, with food and beverage options available on site from the Gateway Canteen, serving refreshing beverages and delicious food starting at 5:30 p.m.
Concerts take place at the Comporium Amphitheater, a popular Greenway venue that features lawn-style seating beneath a shady tree canopy. Music begins at 6 p.m. and ends by 9 p.m.
This summer’s final weeks of the series include Acoustic South (Country/Rock/Americana) on June 9; Town Mountain (Bluegrass) on June 16; Sol Driven Train (Southern Rock/Funk) on June 23; and Next Level Band of Charlotte (Variety) on June 30.
“The Greenway Summer Concert Series has grown exponentially since it began in 2013, and we have loved welcoming back big crowds to the Greenway this year,” said Sara Lee, programs director for the greenway. “We are excited to feature some new talent to our lineup and hope that it brings even more people to our weekly concerts, which provide the perfect backdrop for families and friends to enjoy good music in a beautiful, natural setting.”
The scenic, family-friendly concert series appeals to a wide variety of music lovers. Entertainment spans numerous genres, including pop, bluegrass, alternative and jazz.
Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for their enjoyment.
The Gateway Canteen will provide on-site food options including barbecue, wraps and items from the grill, as well as a weekly featured menu. Admission cost $6 per adult, $4 ages 5-12, members and children 4 and younger are free. $5 parking per vehicle.
Concerts take place at Comporium Amphitheater, 291 Dairy Barn Lane, Fort Mill.
Beer, wine and soda will be available for purchase. No tents, glass or outside alcohol allowed. Well-behaved dogs on leash are welcome to attend. Visit ASCGreenway.org/Events or call 803-547-4575 for more details.
