FORT MILL – Leroy Springs & Company has promoted John Gordon to the role of president & CEO.
He serves as chief operations officer of Leroy Springs & Company and executive director of the Anne Springs Close Greenway. He succeeds Tim Patterson upon his retirement on June 30.
The nonprofit operates the Anne Springs Close Greenway, Springs Golf, FLYERS Afterschool and Springmaid Mountain Resort in Spruce Pine.
Since joining the greenway as executive director in 2017, Gordon has overseen major projects including the construction of the Greenway Gateway, Domtar Forest Porch and multiple facility renovations.
Under his leadership, summer camps, afterschool programs and recreation events and programming have evolved to meet the changing needs of the community as it deals with the stresses of exponential growth and a pandemic.
Gordon has more than 15 years of operational and leadership experience at venues such as the U.S. National Whitewater Center and YMCA Camp Thunderbird. Gordon will become only the fifth president and CEO of Leroy Springs & Company in its 80-year history.
“John came to us in 2017 with an already impressive portfolio of environmental, conservation and management credentials,” said Ell Close, chairman of Leroy Springs & Company's board of directors. “He has proven himself to be everything we were looking for in a successor to Tim to lead this organization. We look forward to his wisdom, vision and leadership for many years into the future.”
